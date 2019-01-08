I’m Not Wicked — Actress Patience Ozokwor

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, aka Mama G, has corrected the impression about herself being a wicked person.

The cum actress who is now a pastor mentioned that she only acts what she is given as directed by the script made available to her.

“Any actor worth his salt should be able to deliver on whatever role he or she is given to play. For people to be so affected by the roles I have played means that I did a good job in interpreting the characters I was given.

“However, I wouldn’t like to pass wrong messages to anyone through my movies.

“Nothing can be farther from the truth. I am a simple person who doesn’t like to interfere in other people’s lives.

“Sometimes, I cry when I watch some of the movies I acted in. I am nothing like that and you can never see me where wicked acts are being perpetuated.

“If anybody close to me does something wrong, I will not shield the person. Like I have said several times, I am an actress and every character I have ever played ended on the set.” Ozokwor said.