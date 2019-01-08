President Donald Trump will on Tuesday address the nation on his demand for a Mexico border wall that he says is needed to shut out dangerous illegal immigration.

The address is aimed at building support for a campaign promise that has sparked an 18-day government shutdown, Concise News has learned.

Trump, who is battling Democrats in Congress over funding for the wall project, tweeted that the speech would be made at 9 pm (0200 GMT Wednesday) on what he called “the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border.”

The primetime speech will come two days before Trump makes a rare trip down to the Mexican border to push his controversial plan.

Trump has made building a wall the central theme of his domestic policies, painting the border as an open gate for criminals, including rapists, terrorists and phony asylum seekers.