Chelsea and Tottenham will square off in the first leg of the semi-final of the Carabao League Cup on Tuesday night at the Wembley Stadium.

Tottenham will be looking forward to winning their first laurel since 2008 and the first trophy under Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues lost to their London rivals 3-1 in the Premier League in November which ended their unbeaten run in the new season.

Tottenham v Chelsea: Team News Ahead Crunch Tie

The winner of the encounter will face the victors in the game between Burton Albion and Manchester City in the final of the tournament.

Tottenham star, Erik Lamela, may be in the game after he recovered from sickness with Llorente also likely to get game time following his hat-trick against Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup on Friday.

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Probable Lineups

Here are the probable lineups for the Chelsea v Tottenham League Cup clash:

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Sissoko, Winks; Lucas, Alli, Eriksen; Kane.

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Morata, Hazard.

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Time For League Cup Tie

The time for the Carabao Football League tie is 9 pm in Nigeria.