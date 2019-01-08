South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday sacked his chief of staff and two other senior aides Tuesday in a major reshuffle.

Moon swept the presidential election in May 2017 after his predecessor Park Geun-hye was ousted over a sprawling corruption scandal, and enjoyed soaring poll ratings last year as tensions between North and South Korea eased.

But his numbers have plunged in recent weeks amid growing discontent over slow growth and unemployment, and disappointment over promised social reforms that critics say have not materialised.

Chief of staff Im Jong-seok announced his own dismissal to reporters at the presidential Blue House and replacement by Noh Young-min, the South’s ambassador to China and a former three-term lawmaker.

Noh was a pro-democracy activist through the 1970s and 80s before entering politics in 2000 and eventually joining Moon’s left-leaning Democratic Party.

Moon also replaced his senior political affairs secretary and senior press secretary in the biggest reshuffle at the Blue House since he took office in May 2017.

Moon has promised reforms of the powerful, family-controlled business groups that were embroiled in the Park scandal and to tackle widespread corruption.