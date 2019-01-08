AmaechiTapes: Politicians Are All The Same – Yemi Alade

Nigerian Singer, Yemi Alade has reacted to the viral audio of Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi allegedly calling out President Buhari.

Recall that former media aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, had released three audio recordings alleging them to be the voice recording of Amaechi speaking bad of President Buhari.

In her reaction, Yemi Alade tweeted, stating that every politician in Nigeria is the same. She wrote; “Top Nigerian government officials saying that Nigeria is a hopeless country. Please why do you campaign for Office? Give way to those who still have hope in a better Nigeria.

“Politicians are all the same, what would it cost to have good roads, good education, good drinking water and stable electricity? You can’t be in POWER forever don’t forget, neither can you carry all the money to your grave”.