Police Speak On Dino Melaye's Health, Court Trial

The Nigeria Police Force have said that Senator Dino Melaye is in good health and will thus be able to stand trial very soon.

Melaye last week came out of hiding after eight days of siege by the Police in his residence in Abuja.

Speaking on Monday, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Medical, Kaomi Ahmadu, told the press at the Police Hospital, Garki in Abuja, that the Kogi West lawmaker is fine.

“All this long, we have been managing him and thank God he is in good health now,” Ahmadu said.

“At any moment, if there is any course for us to invite a specialist or take him to a specialist center, we oblige him. He also has a respiratory rate of 20 per minute; so, by and large, he is in sound health.”

Also, he said: “You will remember when he (Melaye) was rushed here; he had an acute asthmatic attack.

“He was brought in from the SARS facility and we managed his acute asthmatic attack.

“He came out of asthma and since then, we had an incidental finding of malaria and typhoid fever.

“Along the way, he raised complaints of some symptoms suggestive of some nerve fractures.

“We took him to a specialist center where he was reviewed by three specialists that are concerned on the brain, spinal cord, and nerve routes.”