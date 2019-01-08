Paul Pogba’s brother, Mathias has said that Jose Mourinho was to blame for the fallout with his brother at Manchester United.

The Portuguese was sacked by the Red Devils after the club’s worst start to a season in 28 years.

Now, Mathias, who plays for Tours in the French third division, has lifted the lid on the relationship behind the scenes by claiming the former manager’s ego dominated the dressing room.

“It was Mourinho who was the problem. Mourinho still wants to be the centre of attention. The problem was Mourinho, right down the line.

“In the locker room, outside the locker room…everything, I know my brother, and you tell him, ‘Go. Go play ‘, the rest, he will do it.

“From what we see of Mourinho, he always wants to be the maestro, the centre of attention.

“(Paul) does not even calculate that aspect: you respect him, he will respect you, you trust him, he will produce big performances,” Mathias Pogba told RMC Sport.

Pogba, formerly the world’s most expensive player, was an unused substitute in Jose Mourinho’s final game in charge – a comprehensive 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

But he was immediately restored to the starting line-up by new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has responded with four goals and four assists as United won all four of the Norwegian’s first four Premier League games in charge.