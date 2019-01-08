The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi, has called on the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party to disband and reconstitute the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Council in Ekiti State.

The senator accused former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, of taking over the council and putting his cronies in all strategic positions “with the intention of sidelining other members of the party.”

The council, according to a publication which Olujimi was reacting to, is billed for inauguration in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday.

But the PDP senator and senatorial candidate, in a petition to the party, said Fayose should be mandated to comply immediately with the earlier resolution of the party “by adhering to the earlier membership and composition of the Atiku/Obi Presidential Council, as previously agreed by the state working committee.”

She said that if Fayose fails to comply with the resolution, the state working committee would be left with no other option than to take appropriate actions that would reflect the wish of the people as agreed in the meeting of the campaign council at the PDP State Secretariat and chaired by Prof. Olusola Kolapo.

The original composition as agreed to at the meeting, had Prof Olusola Kolapo as chairman: Otunba Yinka Akerele as Director General and Chief Sanya Atofarati as Spokesperson/Director of Media among others while the position of Secretary did not exist in the original composition by the National Directorate.

But the composition, which she rejected, had Prof. Olusola as chairman, Dipo Anisulowo as DG, Gboyega Oguntuase as Secretary; Jackson Adebayo as spokesperson; and Lere Olayinka as Director, Media and Publicity.