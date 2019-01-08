The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has begun a nationwide protest to drive home its demand for the new national minimum wage.

Concise News learned that members of the union gathered at the Labour House in Abuja on Tuesday in their commitment to ensuring that the recommendation of the tripartite committee is sent to the National Assembly.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, led the rally as the union members march across various parts of the nation’s capital.

The protest by the workers followed a meeting between the Federal Government the leaders of the union, presided over by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Monday.

The labour body had directed all its affiliates to mobilise for the nationwide protest following a joint meeting held last week in Lagos state.

According to it, the rally is targeted at compelling the Federal Government to facilitate all the processes that will culminate in the payment of the new minimum wage for workers.

Wabba had told reporters after the meeting that today’s protest is a rally aimed at drawing the attention of all relevant individual and institutions to the urgent need to transmit the recommended N30,000 minimum wage to the National Assembly.

The minister, on his part, was hopeful that President Muhammadu Buhari would ensure that the bill was transmitted to the lawmakers in the next few weeks.