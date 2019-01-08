Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Tuesday, Jan. 8th.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) and the Federal Government have reached a truce to end the ongoing industrial action by the lecturers. Concise News understands that the agreement was reached on Monday by the duo following a two-hour meeting in Abuja.

The Federal High court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, has nullified primaries conducted by both factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. The court also restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from presenting Tonye Cole and Magnus Abe as candidates of the party in the 2019 elections in the state.

The Nigeria Police Force have said that Senator Dino Melaye is in good health and will thus be able to stand trial very soon. Melaye last week came out of hiding after eight days of siege by the Police in his residence in Abuja.

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state was in tears on Monday as a delegation of leaders from the state visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja. Concise News learned that Shettima broke down in tears over the recent setback in the fight against insurgency in the Northeast state.

President Muhammadu Buhari has handed the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council for next month’s general election to the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The President, who is the Chairman of the APC Campaign Council, said the reason was that he does not want governance to suffer because of elections.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says it will proceed on it’s planned nationwide protest on Tuesday to drive home its demand for the new national minimum wage. General Secretary of the labour union, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson, said this in a statement on Monday.

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Modibbo Tukur as a Director of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).Tukur’s nomination was contained in a letter by Buhari to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, dated January 7, 2019.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has made N5.3 trillion in 2018, breaking the country’s all-time revenue generation record. This was revealed by the FIRS Chairman, Tunde Fowler on Monday where he recalled that FIRS’s highest revenue generation was previously recorded in 2012 with a figure of N5.07 trillion.

The World Bank Group president, Jim Yong Kim, has resigned from his position on Monday but the development will take effect from February 1. Concise News understands that Kim’s resignation comes over three years to the end of his tenure in 2022

The Nigeria National Football League Super 8 (NNL Super 8) match day two games were played on Monday with Bendel Insurance recording a 0-1 win over Remo Stars. Insurance had in their first game of the NNL Super 8 bashed Delta Force 3-0 with Remo Stars mauling 3SC by the same margin.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website. See you again tomorrow.