Popular National Union Road Transport Workers leader MC Oluomo has reportedly been stabbed during the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress campaign in Lagos on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that hoodlums suspected to be members of the NURTW invaded the Skypower Ground Ikeja venue of the rally with guns, daggers and other dangerous weapons, and engaged one another in a bloody factional fight.

The situation sent panic across the campaign ground as party members ran in different directions to avoid being hit by bullets being fired.

It was learned that security operatives had a hectic time controlling the situation and engaging the hoodlums.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, who was making a speech, had to leave the stage abruptly and was escorted out of the venue with his deputy, Idiat Adebule, the APC governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwoolu, and other prominent members of the party.

Several people were injured in the violence, including two journalists who sustained bullet wounds.

NAN correspondent who was at the venue could not ascertain if there was any loss of life as of the time of filing this report.

In the ensuing confusion, many people were dispossessed of their phones, money and other valuables by opportunistic pick-pockets and other criminals.

NAN reports that a large number of party faithful were seen trekking to their various homes as there was heavy vehicular traffic in the area because of the violence.