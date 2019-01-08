#MCOluomo: Nigerians React To Stabbing Of NURTW Leader
Suspected hoodlums at the APC Gov. campaign flag-off in Lagos. Source: Twitter

Nigerians have continued to react to the stabbing of a National Union Road Transport Workers (NURTW)leader MC Oluomo.

MC Oluomo was reportedly stabbed by some hoodlums in Lagos at the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign in Lagos on Tuesday.

The hoodlums said to be members of the NURTW, invaded the venue of the rally in Ikeja with daggers and other weapons, sending panic to party members at the event.

Two journalists sustained injuries with Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and the party’s governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu leaving the venue abruptly.

Security officials had a hectic time bringing the situation under control with several reactions trailing the development.

And many Nigerians have taken to Twitter to air their views on the issues as captured below by Concise News:

 

