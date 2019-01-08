Nigerians have continued to react to the stabbing of a National Union Road Transport Workers (NURTW)leader MC Oluomo.

MC Oluomo was reportedly stabbed by some hoodlums in Lagos at the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign in Lagos on Tuesday.

The hoodlums said to be members of the NURTW, invaded the venue of the rally in Ikeja with daggers and other weapons, sending panic to party members at the event.

Two journalists sustained injuries with Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and the party’s governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu leaving the venue abruptly.

Security officials had a hectic time bringing the situation under control with several reactions trailing the development.

And many Nigerians have taken to Twitter to air their views on the issues as captured below by Concise News:

Its surprising that a whole MC Oluomo doesn't have anti-knife or anti-metal. — Dr. Dípò | The Career🔌 (@OgbeniDipo) January 8, 2019

Everyone knows which political party has a firm grip on all the thugs in Lagos State. But as usual APC doesn’t take responsibility, so PDP has to be blamed for MC Oluomo’s stabbing. Tueh. https://t.co/v1Sn0DEbN1 — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (GCFR) (@Rouvafe) January 8, 2019

One important thing I want you guys to know about this on MC Oluomo and Kunle Poly’s issue is that I have nothing to say about it. I will just sit back, relax and enjoy the game of thrones. pic.twitter.com/eOCfOVSw7E — Afrobadoo Media (@LifeOfAfrobadoo) January 8, 2019

Mc oluomo should come and review his CV with @BTDTHub Since his current job is no longer safe — ManLikeYk (@Ola__yinka) January 8, 2019

bloody clash later in the day. You are advised to avoid areas like Oshodi,Lagos Island, Bariga/Oyingbo, especially all motor packs. Avoid staying out late today. (MC Oluomo was stabbed) — Mister Skillz 🇳🇬 (@ennyade66) January 8, 2019

MC Oluomo was stabbed on the neck today, And he’s in coma. Stay away from oshodi , ikeja , Bariga etc. Just evacuate the whole of the Mainland. You know what? Get out of Lagos. Ki olori di oriemu. — Gracias (@deohms) January 8, 2019

MC Oluomo,Sego(APC) Versus Kunle Poly,Alhaji Agbede (PDP) the election cycle in Lagos will claim a lot of lives and serious bloodshed this time.Unfortunately children of enforcers on both sides and their sponsors won't be affected.God help us — Dalighieri (@bunmola2010) January 8, 2019

Ain't life a bitch? Just last week, MC Oluomo who was reported to me as giving a directive that anyone posting PDP posters in Oshodi should be killed…Was himself nearly killed by his fellow APC men. I can't tell you how many times I have saved this fools life. — Sola Atikulated Kuti (@SKSolaKuti) January 8, 2019

Did Teni lie?? If your father is not Dangote or Adeleke and you don't know MC Oluomo, in today's Nigeria,can you really be ok? Topic of a new article I am writing. pic.twitter.com/Y05I98upM6 — Dr Ola Brown (Orekunrin) (@NaijaFlyingDr) January 8, 2019

Knife entered MC Oluomo’s body? The same Oluomo Teni wants to call? I’m shuddered 😩😭 — Series Abíọ́dún ♤ (@Engr_Series) January 8, 2019