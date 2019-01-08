Mavin Only Fainted, Not Dead - Don Jazzy

Mavins record label boss, Don Jazzy has revealed that the record label has only fainted and not dead yet, urging fans to pray for the team.

While answering questions from fans on Twitter, Don Jazzy admitted that his outfit has not been pulling its weight of late as it did in its early years.

Following its formation in 2012, the record label churned out hit songs from the likes of Reekado Banks, Tiwa Savage, Korede Bello, D’Prince, Dr Sid and Di’Ja.

But in the last three years, only the duo of Savage and Banks have had major hit songs while Bello and late-entrant Johnny Drille have enjoyed minor hits.

Recall that concise had sometimes last week question the musical presence of the label’s “Godwin” crooner, seeking to know about his contract renewal with the team.

To culminate the dry spell, Banks left the label in December 2018, citing the need to pursue bigger opportunities.

The singer had said, “Taking this bold step and moving on from Mavin Records onto bigger opportunities is something that, though not easy, is absolutely necessary because of my growth.

“I am very ecstatic about what the future holds and I cannot wait to share with everyone what new opportunities have come. Long Live Mavin Records.”

Perturbed by the development of the supposed leading label in the country, some fans on Twitter questioned Don Jazzy, of which, he patiently answered.

Naaa we never die. We just faint small. E Dey happen. Pray for us to recover if you can. 🙌🏽🙌🏽 https://t.co/iIHrDgjBDV — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) January 8, 2019

Why do u graduate from secondary/university? People grow bro. https://t.co/pprUc7WZoJ — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) January 8, 2019