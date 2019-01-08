President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted challenges in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency in the North-east region of the country.

The President acknowledged this during an interview aired on Arise TV which was monitored by Concise News on Monday.

Buhari conceded that troops had come under pressure from the terrorists guerrilla warfare, adding that efforts were being made to address the issue.

He noted that relentless hit-and-run raids, as well as suicide bomb attacks, were hard to deal with by conventional means, adding that retraining would help combat the jihadists’ tactics.

Also, the President said the performance of the service chiefs may have been disappointing but he will continue to accept responsibility for not changing them.

The President said having been a military administrator, minister and head of state, he would not make hasty decisions on some issues.

He said removing service chiefs in the middle of a fight against insurgency may not be right.

“While fighting insecurity, if you remove service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, if you don’t wait for an appropriate time to do it, then you create competition within the service.

“There are many ambitious people waiting within the service but only one man can be chief of army staff, only one man can be chief of air staff, only one man can be IG. Don’t forget that it was this administration that appointed them.

“I didn’t know them personally. I followed records and I think I picked the best. Of course, their performance may be disappointing but I accept responsibility for not changing them,” Buhari said.