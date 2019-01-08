Ex-BBNaija Gifty Goes Completely Nude In New Photo

Former BBNaija housemate and mother of one, Gifty Powers has again got the internet talking after releasing a completely nude photo.

The controversial superstar who later deleted the picture posted on her Instagram page with the caption, “Don’t Judge The Noise. Just Accept It And Plan Your Life. You’re NOT ME. #ican’tbeyourproblem.”

The mother-of-one decided to leave out her clothes and underwear in a new photo which she shared online to the excitement of her followers.

This will not be the first time that the controversial actress would have done so. She is famous for being one of the most controversial housemates during the 2017 edition of Big Brother Naija.

See image below: