The Gabonese government says it has arrested the chief military rebel who led a failed coup in the country on Monday and killed two of his commandos.

A group of soldiers attempted to take power after they stormed a public radio station and called for a popular uprising against ailing President Ali Bongo, who is abroad recovering from a stroke.

The message was read by a person who identified himself as Lieutenant Ondo Obiang Kelly, the deputy commander of the Republican Guard and head of a previously unknown group, the Patriotic Youth Movement of the Gabonese Defence and Security Forces.

Security forces stormed the radio station in the capital Libreville to take it back, killing two rebel troops, arresting their leader and freeing journalists who had been forced to help rebels make their appeal.

“The situation is under control,” the presidency statement said.