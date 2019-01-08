President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned the Gabonese military against any attempt to overthrow the government of the country.

The President, who is also the ECOWAS Chairman, gave the warning on Tuesday in a statement signed by his media aide Garba Shehu.

“The military officers in Gabon should understand that the era of military coups and governments in Africa and indeed worldwide, is long gone,” Buhari said.

The President was reacting to the attempted takeover of the Gabonese government by military officers who seized the state radio station, declaring their dissatisfaction with President Ali Bongo, who is recovering from a stroke in Morocco.

He, therefore, called for respect for constitutional provisions in the oil-rich west-central African nation.

“Democracy is supreme and the constitutional stipulations on the peaceful change of administration must be respected.

“That is the only way we can ensure peace and stability not only within the country but also in the region,” Buhari insisted.

He further urged military officers with political ambitions in the continent and beyond to resign or face their constitutional role.

Buhari asked the people of Gabon to remain on the side of peace, security, stability and democracy in their country.