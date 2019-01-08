A mouth-watering tie awaits followers of the FA Cup in England as Arsenal and Manchester United were paired in the 4th round of the competition.

Arsenal had over the weekend seen off Blackpool 3-0 with Manchester United recording a 2-0 win over Reading on Saturday.

In another game in the 4th round of the competition, defending champions Chelsea will take on the winners between Sheffield Wednesday/Luton Town.

Below are the full fixtures of the FA Cup 4th round that will take place from January 25 to 28, 2019:

Swansea City v Gillingham

AFC Wimbledon v West Ham

Shrewsbury Town/Stoke City v Wolves

Millwall v Everton

Brighton and Hove Albion v West Brom

Bristol City v Bolton Wanderers

Accrington Stanley v Derby County/Southampton

Doncaster Rovers v Oldham Athletic

Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday/Luton Town

Newcastle United/Blackburn Rovers v Watford

Middlesbrough v Newport County

Manchester City v Burnley

Barnet v Brentford

Portsmouth v QPR

Arsenal v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Tottenham