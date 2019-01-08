A mouth-watering tie awaits followers of the FA Cup in England as Arsenal and Manchester United were paired in the 4th round of the competition.
Arsenal had over the weekend seen off Blackpool 3-0 with Manchester United recording a 2-0 win over Reading on Saturday.
In another game in the 4th round of the competition, defending champions Chelsea will take on the winners between Sheffield Wednesday/Luton Town.
Below are the full fixtures of the FA Cup 4th round that will take place from January 25 to 28, 2019:
Swansea City v Gillingham
AFC Wimbledon v West Ham
Shrewsbury Town/Stoke City v Wolves
Millwall v Everton
Brighton and Hove Albion v West Brom
Bristol City v Bolton Wanderers
Accrington Stanley v Derby County/Southampton
Doncaster Rovers v Oldham Athletic
Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday/Luton Town
Newcastle United/Blackburn Rovers v Watford
Middlesbrough v Newport County
Manchester City v Burnley
Barnet v Brentford
Portsmouth v QPR
Arsenal v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v Tottenham