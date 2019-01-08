The Daily Trust’s regional editor, Othman Abubakar, has not been released by the Nigerian Army after he was arrested in Maiduguri, Concise News has learned.

Abubakar was arrested alongside the newspaper’s reporter, Ibrahim Suwab, on Sunday when the army stormed the offices of the newspaper in Maiduguri, Kaduna, Lagos and the head office in Abuja.

They took away computers from the Abuja office in an attack that happened hours after the paper reported on the army’s effort to retake Baga, a fishing community in Borno captured last week by Islamist militants, Boko Haram.

The army later unsealed the offices after a directive from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The paper’s editor-in-chief, Mannir Dan-Ali, told Premium Times on Monday evening that the reporter, Suwab, was later released while the editor remained in detention.

“He was released in the afternoon but the regional editor, Othman, is still with the military,” he said.

Dan-Ali said the soldiers also took the editor back to the paper’s Maiduguri office on Monday ” to pick his medication and a copy of the paper in contention”.

Dan-Ali said he spoke briefly with Abubakar, and he told him that the military said: “a special team from Abuja was being expected to go to Maiduguri and Interrogate him after which he will be released subject to the provision of a surety”.

He said it was agreed that the chairman of the Borno State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists would stand as the surety.

“However, since then we are yet to hear from them,” he said.

Asked if Abubakar had told him what the military were asking for, Dan-Ali said ”I tried to ask him but he couldn’t say, it appears there was a limit to what he could say. He however told me he is being treated well.”