The Super Falcons joined the league of winners at the Caf 2018 Awards after scooping the Women’s National Team of the Year in Dakar, Senegal on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Mauritania clinched the 2018 Men’s National of the Year.

For the Women’s Coach of the Year, the gong went to South Africa’s Bayana Bayana coach Desiree Ellis.

She led South Africa to their first-ever qualification for the Fifa Women’s World Cup, thus making it into the army of winners at the Caf 2018 Awards.

The Men’s Coach of the Year went to Herve Renard of Morocco with the country (Morocco) FA boss winning the Best Federation President of the Year.

Also, the Youth Player of the Year was won by Morocco’s Achraf Hakim and the Goal of the Year going to Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa.

In the Women’s Player of the Year category, South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana.

Liverpool and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah joined the Caf 2018 Award winners with the Men’s Player of the Year.