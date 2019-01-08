The Super Falcons have won the Women’s National Team of the Year at the Caf Awards 2018 in Dakar, the Senegalese capital on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Mauritania clinched the 2018 Men’s National of the Year.

For the Women’s Coach of the Year, the gong went to South Africa’s Bayana Bayana coach Desiree Ellis.

The Men’s Coach of the Year went to Herve Renard of Morocco with the country (Morocco) FA boss winning the Best Federation President of the Year.

Also, the Youth Player of the Year was won by Morocco’s Achraf Hakim and the Goal of the Year going to Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa.

In the Women’s Player of the Year category, South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana.

Liverpool and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah scooped the Men’s Player of the Year for the 2018 Caf Awards.