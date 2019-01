Liverpool’s duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were named in Africa’s Best XI at the 2018 Confederation of African Football (Caf) Awards 2018.

Salah, an Egyptian, also scooped the Men’s Player of the Year during the Caf 2018 Awards held on Tuesday night in Dakar, the Senegalese capital.

Also, Pierre-Emery Aubameyang of Gabon, made the team with Riyad Mahrez of Algeria.

See the full list of Africa Best XI for 2018, according to the continent’s football ruling body, Caf.