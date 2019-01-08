President Muhammadu Buhari has denied reports that he stopped the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The President added that he did not block the anti-graft agency from going after politicians who joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) from other political parties.

Buhari made the clarification known in an interview aired on Arise Television on Monday and monitored by Concise News.

The President described as unfair allegations that he was protecting some corrupt persons in his government while he was going after those in the opposition.

Asked why Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom, who was accused of diverting the sum of N100bn had not been tried, Buhari said he did not know but he did not instruct the EFCC to do so.

The President said he had formed the habit of following due process since his ouster as head of state in 1985 when he was fighting corruption through rash methods.

He said, “I don’t think Akpabio, when he moved to the APC, that I said he should be left alone. I cannot remember asking the EFCC, the ICPC, the police or anybody to spare any corrupt person or incompetent person.

“I haven’t done it and I challenge you to expose any.”

When asked if the anti-graft agencies were acting in line with his body language, Buhari asked, “Why should they fear my body language?”