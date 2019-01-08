President Muhammadu Buhari says the safety and security of civilians would remain paramount in the administration’s strategy to restore peace and stability in the North East region.

The President said this in Abuja on Monday during a meeting with a delegation from Borno State led by Governor Kashim Shettima.

He also reasserted his administration’s unwavering support to equip the military to overcome Boko Haram insurgency in the region.

Buhari said: ‘‘Having been a former Governor in the North East, a GOC in the region and very familiar with the terrain, I assure you that as Commander-in-Chief, I’ll raise the standard of the Nigerian Armed Forces and get the resources to encourage them to do better than what they are doing.’’

The President told the delegation that he was impressed by their leadership roles and participation in helping the government deal with the insurgency in the North East.

He commended the contributions of the stakeholders from Borno State particularly the need for more air support for troops on the ground and coordination among different security agencies.

‘‘I am getting at least a weekly situation report from the services and of course from other sources. I encourage the commanders to remain committed,’’ he said.

President Buhari thanked Governor Shettima for demonstrating leadership in the State during these difficult times.

‘‘I have an idea how much you are doing and I very much appreciate it. I’m sure that has earned you more respect from the people,’’ he said.