Ayefele Appreciates Governor Ajimobi Over Music House Reconstruction

Following the rebuilding of his Music House, gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele has shown his appreciation to the Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

Recall that the music house like it is popularly called was demolished on August 19, 2018.

The Oyo state government lived up to its threat last year by demolishing the Music House, a building owned by a popular Juju musician.

The singer who shared a photo of the music house which was rebuilt by the Oyo State Governor, with the caption, “Thanks Sir, we appreciate you”

The building which is located along Challenge Toll Gate Express Way houses Ayefele’s radio station, Fresh FM, Ibadan.