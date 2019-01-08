Aunty Shaggi Speaks About Relationship With Broda Shaggi

Sophie Ajireoghene, aka Aunty Shaggi, has come out to clarify the relationship between herself and online comedy sensation, Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi).

Many have believed that the duo is more than just skit partners, especially after his act of gifting her a car.

However, in a chat with Sunday Scoop, speaking about her relationship, she said, “My boyfriend knows that what is between Broda Shaggi and me is work. Also, I don’t think Broda Shaggi’s girlfriend sees me as a threat too.”

Aunty Shaggi also stated that the car gift came as a surprise to her too. She said, “When the car was presented to me, it took me about 20 minutes to come to terms with it.

“I kept shouting that it was a lie. It was an amazing feeling and I felt overwhelmed. This is my first car.”

Describing 2018 as her year of rebirth, she said, “Last year was great for me. I was accepted by Broda Shaggi, which gave me the needed exposure. I visited the United Kingdom and started my own initiative, A Date with the Counsellor. As if all these were not enough testimonies, God crowned it all with the gift of a car from Samuel Perry.”