APC Appoints Kenneth Okonkwo As Member Of Presidential Campaign

The All Progressive Congress, APC, has appointed famous actor turned politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has part of the APC presidential campaign team.

The excited actor and politician took to his social media to share the news on his page on Monday with a snapshot of the letter confirming his appointment.

He wrote, “To God be the glory for my appointment as a member of APC Presidential Campaign Team.

“By the grace of God every appointment you are expecting this year will come to pass IJN. Happy new year once more and God bless”

See Letter: