AmaechiTapes: FG Breaks Silence On Minister's Comment On Buhari

Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, has described the reported leaked audio of his Transportation colleague, Rotimi Amaechi, mocking President Muhammadu Buhari, as “mudslinging politics of the opposition.”

Concise New understands that a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, had released some audio tapes of the Amaechi mocking Buhari.

In some part of the audio, Amaechi could be heard saying that Buhari does not listen to anyone and unfit to lead the country.

However, Lai has said the development is part of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) efforts to make the 2019 election campaigns non-issued-based

“Again, the opposition is determined to ensure that the ongoing campaign for the 2019 elections is not based on issues but on mudslinging,” Lai said on Tuesday.

“What is the point in shopping around for audio clips or publications that are then maliciously edited out of context?

“Why do they think this will break our ranks in the ruling party?

“What advantage do they think they can get from this infantile act?

“Whoever wants to circulate any audio or video clip should do so in its entirety so that the people can understand the context.

“Otherwise, let them continue wasting their time circulating an audio that is clearly designed to blackmail,’’ he said.