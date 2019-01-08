41-Year-Old Man Rapes 78-Year-Old Woman In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 41-year-old commercial bus driver for allegedly raping a 78-year-old woman.

According to the police arrested the suspect on Monday, reported that the driver also caused the old woman serious injury.

The commissioner of police in the state, Imohimin Edgal, confirmed the arrest while briefing newsmen on the successes recorded by the command in the last one month.

Edgal said that the Septuagenarian had asked for directions to a place in Lagos from the suspect who instead lured her to a secluded place and raped her.

According to him, the woman was going to Ketu when the suspect picked her in his bus at the popular Maryland Area.

“Unknown to the woman, the commercial bus driver who had an ulterior motive, drove her to Adeniyi Jones in Ikeja where he forcefully had sex with her in spite of her old age.

“A passer-by, who heard the woman’s shouts for help called the police and pointed them to the direction of the screams and he was caught in the act.

The woman was bleeding while she was rescued from the scene. The suspect is presently in custody and will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.” the police boss said.