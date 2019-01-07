Former England captain Wayne Rooney says he became “disorientated” after taking prescribed sleeping tablets he took on a flight while drinking alcohol.

A representative of the former Manchester United forward made this known in a statement on Monday.

Rooney was arrested following a ‘public intoxication incident’ at Dulles Airport on December 16, it has emerged.

The DC United striker was fined $25 and had to pay $91 costs for the misdemeanour after being arrested by the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority, based near the club’s stadium.

The fine was paid on Friday and a court hearing due to take place on January 24 has been waived.

The statement read: “Wayne Rooney was arrested and detained at Dulles airport following a long flight from Saudi Arabia after a one-day promotional business trip,” read the statement.

“During the flight Wayne took a prescribed amount of sleeping tablets mixed with some alcohol consumption and consequently was disorientated on arrival.

“He was approached by police who arrested him on a minor misdemeanour charge.

“He received a statutory automatic fine and was released shortly afterwards at the airport. The matter is now at an end.

“Wayne would like to put on record his appreciation for the manner he was treated by all involved. No further comment will be made.”

A spokesman for Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office earlier stated: “He [Rooney] was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Centre on December 16 2018, on a charge of public intoxication stemming from an arrest by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police.

“He was later released on a personal recognisance bond.”