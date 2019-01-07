Siege On Daily Trust Sign Buhari Is Taking Nigeria Backwards -PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is taking the country backward over the Nigerian Army siege on Daily Trust.

Daily Trust’s offices in Lagos, Abuja, and Maiduguri, were on Sunday invaded by the Nigerian Army with some staff and equipment carted away.

And according to the PDP, the development is a sign that the Buhari government is bent on taking the country back to the era of dictatorship.

“President Buhari is gradually taking us back to the era of military dictatorship and what happened to Daily Trust Newspaper is a pointer that he is bent on taking us backward,” the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi, told Vanguard.

“This is very unfortunate. Apart from harassing opposition figures, they have shifted focus to the media but we must resist this because the media as the watchdog of the society must be allowed to play its constitutional role.

“We call on the international community, civil society organizations as well as well-meaning Nigerians to rise up and say no to the culture of intolerance now pervading our land.”