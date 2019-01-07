Shettima Breaks Down In Tears As North East Leaders Visit Buhari

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state was in tears on Monday as a delegation of leaders from the state visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

Concise News learned that Shettima broke down in tears over the recent setback in the fight against insurgency in the Northeast state.

He, was, however, optimistic of Buhari’s ability to win the fight against the Boko Haram insurgents in the country.

According to Shettima, the visit was due to observations and requests from a security meeting held last week in the state, which needs Buhari’s attention.