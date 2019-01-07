Senate President Bukola Saraki and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce on Monday congratulated the embattled Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, on his 45th birthday.

Melaye, who has been charged with culpable homicide by the police, is currently receiving medical treatment at a police hospital.

Saraki on his micro-blogging site, Twitter, posted a photo of the senator having a chat with him on the floor of the Senate, alongside a congratulatory message.

He said, “Happy Birthday Senator @Dino_Melaye. As you celebrate another year, I wish you good health, blessings and the grace of the Almighty.”

Senator Murray-Bruce also shared a photo of the senator and wished him a happy birthday, while declaring that history would be kind to him.

He tweeted, “I wish you a healthy 45th birthday my good friend and brother @dino_melaye. True hero of the common man you are. History will forever be kind to you.”

Police laid siege to the senator’s Abuja residence for eight days after he allegedly failed to honour police invitations over an alleged attack on a police sergeant in Kogi State.

The siege ended on Friday with him coming out of the house. He was taken to the headquarters of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, from where he was transferred to the police clinic for medical attention.