RCCG Fasting 2019: Daddy Freeze Pounces On Adeboye's Members

Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has said the annual fasting and prayers by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) is a waste.

The RCCG and many churches in the country go on fasting and prayers in January every year.

However, Freeze who is having some issues with his marriage has said fasting and prayers in January will only lead followers to poverty.

In a post on Instagram, Freeze wrote that “Going on hunger strike as ordered by a franchise is not what God intended for us in January, you did it last year and the year before and got the exact same results; POVERTY!”