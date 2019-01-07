The RCCG 2019 fasting and prayers will begin on the 11th of January and end on the 28th February 2019, according to the church.

While speaking on the RCCG fasting and prayers 2019, the General Overseer of the church, Enoch Adeboye, noted that it will focus on prayers for Nigeria.

2019 RCCG Fasting Prayer Points

Although the RCCG fasting and prayer points for 2019 have not been fully released by the church, it will be given out soon and on a daily basis.

During the RCCG fasting, the prayer points will be a cry for Mercy for Nigeria and concerning Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Participants are expected to cry to the Lord to give ears to their prayers.

Theme For RCCG Fasting 2019, Scriptural Backing

The focus is Psalms 91 which is “DIVINE INSURANCE “ – provided you make the Almighty God your Cover – Very Simple.