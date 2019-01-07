President Buhari Nominates Modibbo Tukur As NFIU Director

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Modibbo Tukur as a Director of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

Tukur’s nomination was contained in a letter by Buhari to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, dated January 7, 2019.

Concise News understands that Tukur is from Adamama State and has a Master of Science (MSc) degree in International Business.

Also, he is presently an Assistant Director in the NFIU with great experience in international illegal assets recovery.

His nomination is in line with the provision of Section 5(1) of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) Act 2018.