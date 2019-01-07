Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday took the campaign for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Professor Osinbajo during the visit to the town, had a closed-door meeting with Awujale, the traditional ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona at his private home in Ijebuode.

The meeting which lasted for over two hours was kept away from the prying eyes of the journalists who were at the monarch’s residence.

Although the outcome of the meeting was not made public, it was learned that the meeting is to seek the understanding of the monarch and other traditional rulers from the area in the buildup to the forthcoming general elections.

He also met with the family of Chief Mrs Lucia Onabanjo and the Founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Subomi Balogun.

