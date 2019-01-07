NNL Super 8 Results For Match Day 2 As Bendel Insurance Win Again

The Nigeria National Football League Super 8 (NNL Super 8) match day two games were played on Monday with Bendel Insurance recording a 0-1 win over Remo Stars.

Insurance had in their first game of the NNL Super 8 bashed Delta Force 3-0 with Remo Stars mauling 3SC by the same margin.

In Monday’s other games, 3SC trounced Delta Force 2-0 just as Real Stars beat Gombe United 1-0.

The remaining game of the NNL Super 8 tournament saw Kogi United losing 0-3 to Kadda City.

Concise News understands that the NNL Super 8 competition decides the four teams that would gain promotion from Nigeria’s immediate lower league to the elite division, the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).