NNL Super 8: Remo Stars, Bendel Insurance Square Off

Bendel Insurance will take on Remo Stars in the Match Day 2 of the Nigeria National League (NNL Super 8) on Monday after both teams won their first games.

Insurance mauled Delta Force 3-0 in their first match on Sunday as Remo saw off Shooting Stars with the same scoreline, too in the Southern Zone.

In the Northern Zone, Kogi United will fight Kada City in Match Day 2 of the NNL Super 8 after they settled for a 2-2 with Real Stars in the Northern Zone Match Day 1.

In the other Northern zone game of Match Day 2 of the NNL Super 8, Gombe United will tackle Real Stars.

Gombe had drawn 1-1 with Kogi United in Match Day 1 one the NNL Super 8.

NNL Super 8 Match Day 2 Fixtures:

Real Stars v Gombe Utd – 8 am.

Delta Force v Shooting Stars – 2 pm.

Kogi Utd v Kada City – 4 pm.

Bendel Insurance v Remo Stars – 6 pm.

The NNL is Nigeria’s second-level football league.