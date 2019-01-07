Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Monday, Jan. 7th.

1. Niger Delta Militants Bomb Conoil Facility, Issue Strong Warning

A Niger Delta militant group identified as Koluama Seven Brothers has carried out a “warning” strike on an oil facility owned by Conoil in Bayelsa state, southern Nigeria. A statement from the group revealed that the attack which was was confirmed by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), was carried out on Friday.

2. Nigerian Army Takes Over Daily Trust Offices In Lagos, Abuja, Maiduguri

Some armed soldiers on Sunday invaded the head office of Daily Trust in Abuja after taking over the paper’s regional office in Maiduguri, Borno state. Concise News understands that the soldiers also arrested the Regional Editor of the paper, Uthman Abubakar, and a reporter Ibrahim Sawab.

3. FG Speaks On Nigerian Army’s Siege Of Daily Trust Offices

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Nigerian Army to vacate the premises of Daily Trust Nigeria Limited in Abuja, Lagos and Maiduguri. Concise News had reported that the Nigerian army laid siege to the Abuja, Lagos and Maiduguri offices of the media outfit on Sunday.

4. Fayose Queries Aisha Buhari Over Cabals In Aso Rock

A former Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has asked Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari what happened to the cabals that she alleged have hijacked her husband. Fayose who is the Southwest Coordinator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign, told Aisha to explain where the cabals are if Nigerians are to take her seriously.

5. Omokri To Release More Audio Of Amaechi Mocking Buhari

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has threatened to release more audio of Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi mocking President Muhammadu Buhari. Omokri had released some audio messages, which Concise News could not authenticate, of Amaechi reportedly saying Nigeria will not be better.

6. 2019 Elections: Kenneth Okonkwo Gets Appointment From APC (Photo)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, has been named as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign team. Kenneth Okonkwo who took to social media to share the news was full of joy.

7. Biafra: IPOB Threatens To Kidnap, Kill Five Southeast Governors

The governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, has raised the alarm concerning an alleged threat by some members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) led by Nnamdi Kanu to kidnap five Southeast governors. Governor Umahi said the kidnappers threatened to kill the victims after they may have collected ransom, adding that they also vowed to commit suicide after the entire operation, Umahi said.

8.What Burna Boy Said About Kanye West At #SoundcityMVP

Nigerian Afrofusion singer and songwriter, Damini Ogulu, better known by his stage name Burna Boy, has praised American rapper Kanye West for naming his album “YE”, a title for his (Burna Boy) single. Concise News reports that the singer lauded the American rapper at the third edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival which held at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city on Saturday.

9. NFF Speaks On Victor Moses Playing At Afcon 2019

Chelsea star, Victor Moses, will be lured back to the Super Eagles team, according to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick. Pinnick said the former Wigan man will be talked to in a bid to return to the Eagles team ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations in June.

10. Wayne Rooney Arrested In U.S.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney was arrested in December at Dulles Airport outside Washington, United States, police have said. Concise News learned that the Manchester United legend was nabbed for public intoxication and was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on December 16.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website. See you again tomorrow.