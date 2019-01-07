The Federal Government will resume talks with the leadership of the organised labour in Abuja, the nation’s capital over the new minimum wage.

This development comes three days after a previous gathering aimed at averting a planned nationwide strike by the unions on Tuesday, January 8.

During its Friday talks at the office of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, the meeting ended without any resolution of the dispute, prompting an adjournment of the dialogue till today.

Other government officials that joined Ngige included the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and that of the Budget and National Planning, Senator Udo Udoma.

On the other hand, representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other labour unions were in attendance.

The labour leaders want the Executive to transmit the new minimum wage structure as agreed to by the Presidential Tripartite Committee, to the National Assembly or face fresh industrial action.

President Muhammadu Buhari had announced that a high-powered technical committee would be set up to review the resolution of the tripartite committee, which recommended N30,000 as the new minimum.

But the unions had vowed not to be part of the planned review by the technical committee as announced by the president, insisting that all discussions had ended on the new minimum wage as the labour union has taken a stand.