The Military has taken over power in Gabon, with the country’s ailing leader, Ali Bongo whose family has ruled the nation for 50 years, in hospital.

Concise News gathered that soldiers in the West African country of Gabon announced that they launched a coup “to restore democracy.”

The soldiers took control of the national radio station in the early hours of Monday and announced a “National Restoration Council.”

Concise News understands that some armed vehicles are on the streets of the capital Libreville.

Bongo suffered a stroke in October and received treatment in Morocco and on New Year’s day, Bongo saying he is well.

However, the Military has described it as “a pitiful sight” and a “relentless attempt to cling onto power.”