MFM prayer points 2019 have been released by the religious organization for its members and followers as the new year starts.

According to the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry (MFM), the prayers are divided into diverse parts with participants told to back them up with scriptural verses.

The MFM prayer points 2019 cover areas such as health, career, family, restoration, among others.

To get the best out of the MFM prayer points 2019, believe, pray and confess the scriptures accompanying them.

Concise News has now compiled the MFM prayer points 2019 and scriptures are released by the church on its website.

WHO IS THE GENESIS OF MY PROBLEMS?

Song: Praise the Lord with the best songs you love most.

Bible Reading: Lamentation 5: 1-22, 1 King 12:1-14

Confession: Jonah 2: 7, Micah 7:8

Memory Verse: Jonah 2: 7: when my soul fainted within me I remember the Lord: and my prayer came in unto thee, into thine holy temple.

SPEAK THE WORD AND IT SHALL NOT STAND

Scripture reading – Isaiah 37

Confession – Isaiah 8:10

Every witchcraft utterance and projections, made against me, be overthrown, in the name of Jesus.

O God, make my enemies like a wheel as the stubble before the wind, in the name of Jesus.

I reverse the effect of every witchcraft summoning of my spirit, in the name of Jesus.

O Lord, persecute my enemies with thy tempest and make them afraid with thy storm, in the Name of Jesus.

PURSUE, OVERTAKE AND RECOVER

Scripture Reading: 1 Samuel 30

Confessions: Psalms 18:37

Praise Worship

Thank God for His love, and mercy on you.

Praise the Lord with this chorus: “Who is like unto Thee?”

The Lord should ordain terrifying noises unto the camp of the enemies of the gospel in my life (II Kings 7:6,7).

PRAYERS TO DISGRACE THE ENEMIES

O Lord, empower my prayer altar by fire.

O Lord, soak me in the spirit of prayer.

Let God arise in His anger and fight for me.

PRAYERS OF RESTORATION

Message

Zec. 10:6 – When your debtors are refusing or are unable to pay.

When you lose your job unrighteously – When your things have been stolen and you desire recovery and arrest of the thieves.

When you desire a recovery of past financial losses – Whenever you want to ‘possess your possession’ No matter the spiritual height from which you have fallen, God is very much interested in restoring you, if only you can cry unto Him for mercy.

Job 42 : 10: “And the Lord turned the captivity of Job when he prayed for his friends; also the Lord gave Job twice as much as he had before.”

It is the devil’s job to steal, to kill and to destroy. (John 10:10 ). His greatest design is to destroy the image of God in man. He will use any method.

O GOD OF JABEZ!

Memory verse: 1 Chronicles 4:10

Scripture reading: Genesis 32:24-32

Prayer points

These are prayers to find out secret things from the Lord

Scripture Reading: Daniel 2

Confessions: Daniel 2: 2, Eph. 1:17

Praise Worship

MY DESTINY SHALL NOT DIE

Praise Worship

Confession (Gen 28:15 ) And, behold, I am with thee, and will keep thee in all places whither thou goest, and will bring thee again into this land; for I will not leave thee until I have done that which I have spoken to thee of.

PRAYER FOR NEW BEGINNINGS

Psalm 103:5 – Against the spirit of stagnation – When you desire that new things should begin in your life.

The end of your sinful, hopeless, helpless, weary and frustrating life is a new beginning of vibrant and existing life in Christ. Isa. 43: 19: “Behold, I will do a new thing; now it shall spring forth; shall ye not know it?

I will even make a way in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert.” Listen to these stories. There was one woman, called May.

WALLS OF JERICHO, BE DESTROYED

Sing songs of praises unto God for how far He has helped you in the journey of your life.

Begin to cover yourself, household and properties with the blood of Jesus.

Every spirit of limitation against my breakthroughs die, in the name of Jesus.

Every power of demotion targeted against my destiny, die, in the name of Jesus.

STAGNANCY MUST DIE

Scripture: PSALM 23

Thank God for what He has done for you this year.

Let frustration and disappointment, be the portion of every object fashioned against my life and family, in the name of Jesus.

Every tie to polluted objects and items between my life and family, break, in the name of Jesus.

Every unspoken curse against my life, break, in the name of Jesus.

Every curse pronounced inwardly against my destiny, break, in the name of Jesus.