One of the leading entertainers in Nigeria, MC Galaxy, on Sunday, subtly shaded Soundcity over their awards event held over the weekend.

The award event had Burna Boy as the 2018 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival biggest winner of the night. He defeated his fierce competition, Wizkid and Davido to win in four categories

Reacting to this, the “Sekem” crooner took to his Instagram, saying what was most important was having profit in music.

He wrote, “Either award or no award, Fine girl and Ohaa give us money for 2018. Rubbish, Naija will always be Naija lol”

The singer said that he made more money last year than any other new act in Nigeria, also noting that he personally feels he worked the hardest than any other new act.

He wrote in a now-deleted Tweet; “Personally, I’d say I worked the hardest last year than any other new act, same way I made more money last year than any other new act in the country.

“There’s a way I see myself, it’s MY race, there’s a way I’m running it. Focus on yours. Facts overhype. It’s really simple.”