Nigerian filmmaker, Ada Slim has described marriage as an “achievement” revealing that she got married to the most “perfect man on earth”.

According to the US-based actress who will clock 34 later this year, she wrote “as Alexx Ekubo say make we dey talk our truth in 2019, Oya here is my most profound and vulnerable public post ever. 2018 I got married in full to the most perfect man on earth.

“” YES marriage is an achievement for me! I set my alarm clock for yr 28th bt God’s time is the best, desperately waiting for extra 5yrs was somewhat overwhelming.

“Not 100% fulfilled but I still feel lucky & blessed; Better half-caste like me” She wrote.

She, however, advised ladies not to waste time before settling down, adding that from age 30, it is risky for a lady to find a man.

“For my under 20s who set their alarm clock for 28/29, pls move it backwards oh….don’t repeat my mistake cos….husband is not like money in the bank that you withdraw at Will, once you clock 30+ odikwa very very risky ooh.

“Those eggs don’t wait for no slayer; consider dating time, wedding planning time, pregnancy time….you might be fast approaching 35 b4 having ur 1st child….May 2019 I will be 34, U see…hopefully, my 1st child b4 I’m 35”