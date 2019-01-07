Man Killed For Pasting Campaign Posters In Port-Harcourt

A young man identified as Chimezie Dike has been reportedly stabbed to death for pasting campaign posters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The deceased who had a fight with one Henry Ekeozor around 8.20pm was not a member of the All Progressives Congress but was contracted to paste the campaign posters of Collyns Owondah, a House of Representatives candidate of the party in the area.

It was learnt that the fight ensued after Henry and his mother, Ifeoma Ekeozor, a woman leader of the APC in the area, expressed dissatisfaction over the pasting of campaign posters of the House of Representatives candidate on the wall of their residence.

The fierce argument degenerated into a fight and Punch reported that Dike who was stabbed in the chest, bled to death before he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was confirmed dead by doctors.

“The woman (Ifeoma Ekeozor) is a woman leader in the APC, while the man, whose campaign posters were being posted, is also of the same political party, but they belong to different factions of the party.

“The young man pasting the campaign poster was Chimezie Dike from the Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State. The boy came to the street to paste the posters of a politician running for an election.

“In the process, the son of the woman leader began to quarrel with him and within a short time, the son of the woman stabbed Chimezie. He (Chimezie) died before he got to the hospital” a source identified as Dengi said.

Another eyewitness said; “The woman (Ifeoma Ekeozor) even broke a bottle during the argument. Everybody parked out of the house because a group of youths, who were not happy about the killing of the boy, went ahead to ransack people’s houses.

“A journalist staying in the building lost some of her property, including a laptop, after she left the place in a hurry to avoid being injured. The house is a three-storey building and the shop operated by the woman (Ifeoma) is on the ground floor.

“The young man pasting the poster, the woman and her son are all APC supporters, but they belong to different factions. He (Chimezie) was rushed to the hospital that night, while the mother of the attacker was arrested the same day by policemen from the Azikiwe Police Station.”