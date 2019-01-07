2019 Elections: Ini Edo Advises Nigerians On Safety

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has urged Nigerians to be careful of being used by politicians against the 2019 general elections.

The actress who is one of Nollywood’s most sought-after actresses with over a hundred movies in the kitty, said this during an interview, urging Nigerians to take safety seriously when going to vote.

“Stay safe and if you must go out to vote, vote right and vote wise. Stay out of trouble. Don’t allow yourself to be used by any politician and avoid anything that can bring you pain and discomfort.” She said.

Speaking on her latest movie production, Heaven on My Mind, in partnership with fellow actress, Uche Jombo, she said, “The latest one with Uche Jombo, Heaven On My Mindis mind-blowing.”