The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has said that Guinea has accepted to stage the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations instead of the 2023 edition.

Caf President Ahmad Ahmad has said this on Monday after meeting with the President of Guinea, Alpha Conde.

Ahmad added that Ivory Coast will now host the tournament in 2023.

“I am delighted with this change in the organisation of the calendar that will see the Nations Cup take place in Guinea in 2025 and I am proud that the president of Guinea, Alpha Conde, has himself accepted,” Ahmad said.

Ahmad told reporters it was a similar situation to Cameroon, which will stage the 2021 tournament having been stripped of hosting this year’s edition.

Following the decision to remove this year’s edition from Cameroon because of severe delays in building stadiums and security concerns, Egypt and South Africa have bid to step in as hosts.

Caf will announce on Wednesday which of the two countries has won the right to host the tournament, with the clock ticking to the June 15 kickoff.