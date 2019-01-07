Military Take Over Government In Gabon (Video)
Gabonese President Ali Bongo / AFP PHOTO / STEVE JORDAN

The military has taken over government in Gabon, with the central African country’s ailing leader, Ali Bongo, whose family has ruled the nation for 50 years, in hospital.

Concise News gathered that soldiers in the central African country announced that they launched a coup “to restore democracy.”

Advertise With Us

The soldiers took control of Gabon’s national radio in the early hours of Monday and announced a “National Restoration Council.”

Concise News understands that some armed vehicles are on the streets of the capital Libreville.

Bongo suffered a stroke in October and received treatment in Morocco, and on New Year’s day he said he was well.

However, the military has described it as “a pitiful sight” and a “relentless attempt to cling onto power.”

 

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR