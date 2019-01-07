The military has taken over government in Gabon, with the central African country’s ailing leader, Ali Bongo, whose family has ruled the nation for 50 years, in hospital.

Concise News gathered that soldiers in the central African country announced that they launched a coup “to restore democracy.”

The soldiers took control of Gabon’s national radio in the early hours of Monday and announced a “National Restoration Council.”

Concise News understands that some armed vehicles are on the streets of the capital Libreville.

Bongo suffered a stroke in October and received treatment in Morocco, and on New Year’s day he said he was well.

However, the military has described it as “a pitiful sight” and a “relentless attempt to cling onto power.”