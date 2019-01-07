The Gabonese government has declared that it was in control after an attempted coup by army rebels and that it had arrested most of those involved.

“Calm has returned, the situation is under control,” government spokesman Guy-Bertrand Mapangou told AFP.

Of the five who did this, four have been arrested and one is on the run,” according to Mapangou.

Concise News had earlier reported that soldiers in the central African country announced that they launched a coup “to restore democracy”, in an apparent bid to oust ailing President Ali Bongo, who is out of the country.

The soldiers took control of Gabon’s national radio in the early hours of Monday and announced a “National Restoration Council.”

Concise News understands that some armed vehicles are on the streets of the capital Libreville.

Bongo suffered a stroke in October and received treatment in Morocco, and on New Year’s day, he said he was well.

However, the military has described it as “a pitiful sight” and a “relentless attempt to cling onto power.”